HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,786 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $4,134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. The Index measures the investment return of Treasury STRIPS, coupon and principal, with maturities ranging from 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP represents a single coupon payment, or a single principal payment, from a United States Treasury security that has been stripped into separately tradable components.

