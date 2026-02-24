HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 26,536 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

