HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 36,831 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after buying an additional 191,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 162,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 117,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 972,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after acquiring an additional 163,462 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.