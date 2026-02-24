HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,445 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $42,000.

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.10.

FLUT opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.65. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $114.93 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

