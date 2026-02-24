HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,138,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,570,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,673,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,743,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,670,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,494,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.