HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 956,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after buying an additional 297,288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.