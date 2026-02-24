HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.51.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,256,010 shares in the company, valued at $53,681,867.40. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.