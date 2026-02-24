HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 105,932 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,932 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,899,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,858,000 after acquiring an additional 195,486 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 41,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz says it will halt the breakup plan and remain a single company, redirecting resources to a U.S. turnaround led by CEO Steve Cahillane and North America President Nicolas Amaya, with about $600M planned for marketing, sales, R&D and product quality — a direct operational catalyst investors see as supportive of near‑term growth and brand investment. Kraft Heinz Halts Breakup To Refocus On Core U.S. Turnaround

Kraft Heinz says it will halt the breakup plan and remain a single company, redirecting resources to a U.S. turnaround led by CEO Steve Cahillane and North America President Nicolas Amaya, with about $600M planned for marketing, sales, R&D and product quality — a direct operational catalyst investors see as supportive of near‑term growth and brand investment. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target to $25 (from $27) but maintained a Neutral rating — a modest downward revision that signals limited upside from current levels rather than an outright sell signal. Mizuho price-target note

Mizuho trimmed its price target to $25 (from $27) but maintained a Neutral rating — a modest downward revision that signals limited upside from current levels rather than an outright sell signal. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $23 and maintained an Underweight rating, highlighting ongoing pressure on margins and limited near‑term upside — a bearish analyst signal that can amplify selling pressure. Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $23 and maintained an Underweight rating, highlighting ongoing pressure on margins and limited near‑term upside — a bearish analyst signal that can amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus has skewed toward “Reduce” on KHC, reflecting broader skepticism about the company’s ability to sustainably reaccelerate growth and margin expansion. That consensus constrains valuation multiples and investor enthusiasm. Average rating of Reduce

Analyst consensus has skewed toward “Reduce” on KHC, reflecting broader skepticism about the company’s ability to sustainably reaccelerate growth and margin expansion. That consensus constrains valuation multiples and investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: A public filing shows Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. sold shares of KHC — an insider sale that investors often view as a mild negative signal (though single sales can be for personal reasons). Insider sale filing

A public filing shows Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. sold shares of KHC — an insider sale that investors often view as a mild negative signal (though single sales can be for personal reasons). Negative Sentiment: Retrospective pieces note Kraft Heinz’s long-term performance deterioration since its post‑merger peak, highlighting structural challenges (brand reinvigoration, pricing/mix, and execution) that underpin skeptical analyst views. 10-year hindsight on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

