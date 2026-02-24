HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 59,940 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of OneSpaWorld worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 313.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 48.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $180,977.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,400. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,205.23. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock valued at $685,827. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

