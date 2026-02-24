HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

