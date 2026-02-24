iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 471,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 162,617 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 132,992 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4214 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

