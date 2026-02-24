Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John Marcolini Sells 1,074 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John Marcolini sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $107,582.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,192.46. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.90.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

