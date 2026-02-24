Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Justin Patrick Sells 828 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Patrick sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $82,940.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,297.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ITRI stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

