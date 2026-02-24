JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88.63 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.15% of Utz Brands worth $88,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 42.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 97,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

