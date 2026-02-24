JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Medpace worth $91,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $444.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.55.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 41,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.88, for a total value of $25,082,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 690,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,280,647.52. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,328 shares of company stock valued at $48,219,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.45.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

