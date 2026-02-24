Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.22. Natuzzi shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 3,279 shares trading hands.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Natuzzi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natuzzi

Natuzzi Trading Down 6.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $92.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 27.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality upholstered furniture. The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric sofas, armchairs, recliners, sectional systems and complementary home furnishings such as coffee tables, beds and accessories. Natuzzi markets its offerings under two primary brands—Natuzzi Italia, which focuses on contemporary Italian design, and Natuzzi Editions, which provides a broader range of styles at accessible price points.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi in Santeramo in Colle, Italy, the company began as a small artisan workshop and has grown into the world’s largest producer of leather upholstered furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.