Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $18.01. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.7520, with a volume of 40,175 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 71,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and total return potential through a dynamic options strategy. The fund primarily holds a portfolio of large-cap U.S. equities, corresponding closely to the constituents of the S&P 500 Index. In conjunction with its equity holdings, SPXX employs a covered-call, or “overwrite,” approach, writing call options on the underlying equity positions with varying strike prices and maturities to generate option premiums and enhance income for shareholders.

Launched and managed by Nuveen, the asset management arm of TIAA, the fund leverages Nuveen’s extensive experience in equity and options markets.

