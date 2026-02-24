Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $18.01. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.7520, with a volume of 40,175 shares trading hands.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 1.1%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and total return potential through a dynamic options strategy. The fund primarily holds a portfolio of large-cap U.S. equities, corresponding closely to the constituents of the S&P 500 Index. In conjunction with its equity holdings, SPXX employs a covered-call, or “overwrite,” approach, writing call options on the underlying equity positions with varying strike prices and maturities to generate option premiums and enhance income for shareholders.
Launched and managed by Nuveen, the asset management arm of TIAA, the fund leverages Nuveen’s extensive experience in equity and options markets.
