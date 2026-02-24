Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 607,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 469,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 429,303 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $4,841,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 274,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

