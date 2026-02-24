Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) Insider Nora Scheinkestel Purchases 5,625 Shares

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel bought 5,625 shares of Origin Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$69,243.75.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60.

Origin Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 248.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.