PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Jose Briones Acquires 5,895 Shares

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jose Briones acquired 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 342,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,814.24. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PFLT stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $813.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 361.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $10.50 price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.