Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Kenneth Edward Robison III Sells 800 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $42,208.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $98,925. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Edward Robison III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 500 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $24,670.00.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plumas Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 13,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104,884 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $416,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 166,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

