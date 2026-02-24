PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,410 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $2,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $1,934,148.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,092.38. The trade was a 38.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,907 shares of company stock worth $72,664,183. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 725.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Kratos reported Q4 revenue of $345.1M (up 21.9% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS above Street estimates, driven by Government Solutions strength — a clear near‑term revenue beat that validates current demand for its unmanned and defense businesses. Kratos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 beat: Kratos reported Q4 revenue of $345.1M (up 21.9% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS above Street estimates, driven by Government Solutions strength — a clear near‑term revenue beat that validates current demand for its unmanned and defense businesses. Positive Sentiment: Large program wins and program participation: Kratos and GE won a $12.4M Air Force award to design the GEK1500 engine for expendable combat collaborative aircraft; Kratos also has recent Pentagon awards (hypersonics testing) and Drone Dominance Program involvement — these reinforce multi‑year growth opportunities. Air Force Award / GEK1500 engine

Large program wins and program participation: Kratos and GE won a $12.4M Air Force award to design the GEK1500 engine for expendable combat collaborative aircraft; Kratos also has recent Pentagon awards (hypersonics testing) and Drone Dominance Program involvement — these reinforce multi‑year growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year outlook: Kratos issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $1.6B–$1.7B (consistent to slightly above consensus), signaling management expects continued mid‑to‑high‑teens/low‑20s percent top‑line growth over the year. FY2026 guidance

Full‑year outlook: Kratos issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $1.6B–$1.7B (consistent to slightly above consensus), signaling management expects continued mid‑to‑high‑teens/low‑20s percent top‑line growth over the year. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Street sentiment remains largely positive with many Buy ratings and high targets, but UBS initiated coverage with a Neutral view saying growth is largely reflected in the valuation — a reminder that expectations are elevated. UBS initiation / analyst notes

Analyst mix: Street sentiment remains largely positive with many Buy ratings and high targets, but UBS initiated coverage with a Neutral view saying growth is largely reflected in the valuation — a reminder that expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term guide: Q1 revenue guidance of $335M–$345M came in just below consensus and management warned a potential federal government shutdown could dent Q1 execution — the soft near‑term guide was a key driver of the intraday sell‑off. MarketWatch: shutdown denting Q1

Weak near‑term guide: Q1 revenue guidance of $335M–$345M came in just below consensus and management warned a potential federal government shutdown could dent Q1 execution — the soft near‑term guide was a key driver of the intraday sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and GAAP vs. non‑GAAP noise: Public filings and third‑party trackers show heavy insider selling in recent months; some outlets highlighted a much lower GAAP EPS print vs. the company’s non‑GAAP EPS, which can spook investors used to headline beats. QuiverQuant: insider sales / GAAP details

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

