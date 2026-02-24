Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 31,488 Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,028 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.7%

Pan American Silver stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.