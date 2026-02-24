Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 13,859 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $223,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $88,247,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,558,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,555,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $91.31.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Read Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.