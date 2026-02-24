Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 14,052 OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 74.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James Financial raised shares of OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank increased their price target on OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

