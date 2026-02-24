Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.32 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,063,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 439.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,691,000 after purchasing an additional 486,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after buying an additional 129,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,167,000 after buying an additional 83,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Further Reading

