Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $636,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 232.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 390,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 490,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 780,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 485,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.