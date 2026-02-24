Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $841,000 in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in Amdocs by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 458.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 195.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

