Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,990,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,521,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 682,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 482,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eldorado Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.10%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

