Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New Gold by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,812,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 13,591,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,586,000 after acquiring an additional 461,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 86.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,465,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 74.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,448,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,681,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 562,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:NGD opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on New Gold to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold and copper mining assets. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of two exploration firms and has since grown into a multi-asset mining platform. Headquartered in Toronto, New Gold emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community relations.

New Gold’s principal producing assets include the New Afton Mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.