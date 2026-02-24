Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRBG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 8.3%

CRBG stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is -181.13%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.