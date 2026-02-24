Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Kevin Patrick Danahy Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,564.72. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $470,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $472,600.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($0.09) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

