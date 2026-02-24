Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) Insider Daniel Tillett Buys 100,000 Shares

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tillett bought 100,000 shares of Race Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Daniel Tillett purchased 62,631 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of A$150,314.40.

On Friday, February 13th, Daniel Tillett sold 14,000 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.15, for a total transaction of A$30,100.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Daniel Tillett acquired 400,000 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Daniel Tillett bought 12,218 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$31,534.66.

On Thursday, December 18th, Daniel Tillett bought 300,000 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 per share, with a total value of A$375,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Daniel Tillett purchased 22,000 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.67 per share, with a total value of A$58,740.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Race Oncology Limited, a clinical stage global biotechnology company, focuses on cancer care. Its lead product, bisantrene, is a small molecule anthracene chemotherapeutic. The company is developing bisantrene to address the unmet need of patients across multiple oncology indications, exploring anti-cancer plus cardio-protection. It is also investigating the impact bisantrene and new molecules have on the m6A RNA pathway, following independent research describing bisantrene as the potent inhibitor of FTO (Fat mass and obesity-associated protein).

