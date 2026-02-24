Regions Financial Corporation $RF Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 244,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 347.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 111,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Regions Financial Stock Down 4.5%

RF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

