Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Insider Pankaj Sharma Sells 3,000 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) insider Pankaj Sharma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,820.50. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Pankaj Sharma sold 2,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Pankaj Sharma sold 3,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Shares of RELY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Remitly Global had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $442.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Remitly Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Remitly Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

