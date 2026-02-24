Rep. Rick W. Allen Purchases Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently bought shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in S&P Global stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.1%

S&P Global stock opened at $404.54 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $625.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,784,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

