Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in American Water Works stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 257,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 120,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

