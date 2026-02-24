Rep. Tim Moore Buys Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 23rd.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/3/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 1/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

