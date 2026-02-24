Rhumbline Advisers Buys 59,042 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Kinetik worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 554,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,304.90. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

