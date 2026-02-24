Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of National HealthCare worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 176,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National HealthCare news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $342,136.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.4%

National HealthCare Profile

Shares of NHC stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $171.64.

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE: NHC) is a diversified provider of senior health care and related services, headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Established in 1971, the company operates a network of post-acute and long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, independent living residences, and memory care units. In addition to its brick-and-mortar operations, the company offers home health, hospice, and rehabilitation services, aiming to support aging individuals at every stage of care.

The company’s skilled nursing facilities deliver 24-hour nursing services, therapy programs, and customized care plans designed to enhance patient recovery and quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.