Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert Ben Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Ben sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,911.66. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.32 million, a PE ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 480.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 298.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELL. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Richardson Electronics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richardson Electronics

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.