Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $125,591.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,423.25. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $152,547.52.

On Monday, December 22nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $179,644.16.

On Monday, December 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 18,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $771,725.44.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,498 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $422,186.10.

Samsara Stock Down 7.7%

IOT stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,012,000 after buying an additional 4,307,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $127,415,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,536,000 after buying an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

