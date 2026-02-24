Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) versus Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE) Head to Head Survey

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Fusemachines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.11% 24.18% 7.78% Fusemachines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Fusemachines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Fusemachines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 6 3 0 2.20 Fusemachines 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Science Applications International and Fusemachines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $116.44, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Fusemachines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Fusemachines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.35 billion 0.53 $477.00 million $7.82 11.05 Fusemachines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Fusemachines.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusemachines has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Fusemachines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Fusemachines

(Get Free Report)

Fusemachines Inc. develops and delivers artificial intelligence (AI) as a service and machine learning software solutions. The company offers Fuse Anna which is an AI assistant for follow ups through daily reminders; and Fuse Prospector which is an artificial intelligence sales platform. Further, the company offers managed outbound services and AI as a service for big data processing, data management, and cloud analytics. Additionally, it offers Fusemachines AI fellowship program, which provides selected scholars from underserved communities with mentorship and resources to develop advanced skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning; as well as Fusemachines Academy, a learning platform to build and enhance skills. The company serves governments, financial institutions, and e-commerce companies. The company is based in New York, New York with an additional offices in Kathmandu, Nepal; Toronto, Canada; Kochi, India; Santo Domingo, Cuba.

