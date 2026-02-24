Scorpion Minerals (ASX:SCN) Insider Peter Koller Purchases 930,000 Shares of Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Koller bought 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$35,340.00.

Peter Koller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Peter Koller purchased 90,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$3,780.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Peter Koller purchased 3,750,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Peter Koller acquired 880,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$36,080.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Peter Koller acquired 80,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$3,360.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Peter Koller sold 1,000,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Peter Koller bought 450,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,950.00.

Scorpion Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Scorpion Minerals Company Profile

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

