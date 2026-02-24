SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.0714.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.65. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 144,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,627,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,198,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,796,677.36. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,780 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $685,598.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,705,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,069.44. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 460,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 62.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Featured Stories

