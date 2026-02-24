Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $14.87. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 38,585 shares changing hands.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Andrew Dakos sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $60,076.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 6,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,898.24. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.