Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Clear Str lowered Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st.
Shares of TTI stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Tetra Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.
Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.
Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.
