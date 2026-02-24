TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Insider Gavin Stefanski Sells 7,000 Shares

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Stefanski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $104,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,717.02. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Down 5.5%

TFS Financial stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.73. TFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TFSL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

