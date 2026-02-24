The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on TJX to $173 and assigned an “overweight” rating, citing upside to the consensus — a clear positive catalyst for buy-side interest and the stock’s rally. Benzinga

TJX reached an intraday all-time high (~$159.56), signaling momentum and investor confidence ahead of earnings. Momentum can attract technical buyers and support further gains. Neutral Sentiment: TJX will report Q4 results tomorrow; investors will focus on same-store sales, traffic trends and margin commentary. The print is a near-term catalyst that could move the stock either way. TJX To Report Earnings Tomorrow

TJX will report Q4 results tomorrow; investors will focus on same-store sales, traffic trends and margin commentary. The print is a near-term catalyst that could move the stock either way. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews expect Q4 sales growth and traffic gains, which is supportive, but results will be parsed for margin impact and guidance. TJX to Report Q4 Earnings

Analyst previews expect Q4 sales growth and traffic gains, which is supportive, but results will be parsed for margin impact and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group released FY2026 earnings estimates for TJX — useful for modeling but not a direct catalyst unless guidance diverges materially from consensus. Erste Group Bank Estimates

Erste Group released FY2026 earnings estimates for TJX — useful for modeling but not a direct catalyst unless guidance diverges materially from consensus. Negative Sentiment: Rising wages and other cost pressures may compress margins even if sales rise; analysts flag profitability risk that could weigh on the stock if margins disappoint. Margins and cost pressure

Rising wages and other cost pressures may compress margins even if sales rise; analysts flag profitability risk that could weigh on the stock if margins disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Tariff rulings and refund uncertainties remain in focus for retailers after recent Supreme Court-related developments, creating potential cost/credit noise that could hurt near-term results or guidance. Tariffs and refunds spotlight

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

