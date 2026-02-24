Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,077.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

